The Citroen My Ami Cargo Is The Cutest Van You’ll See This Year

Citroen has launched a version of its Ami quadricycle for last-mile deliveries, with the passenger seat being replaced by a clever storage area

Vans come in all shapes and sizes, depending on what sort of stuff you need to transport. But there aren’t many this small, and the Citroen My Ami Cargo won’t be the sort of van to tailgate you in the fast lane of the motorway. There’s a plus point, straight away. It’s based on the tiny little Citroen Ami - y’know, Citroen’s new townie-mobile that can be driven by 14-year-olds in France (UK teens have to wait till they’re 16, if it comes here at all). The one that has a 47-mile range and a 28mph top speed.

The Ami is over half a metre shorter than a classic Mini, and two can fit in a normal parking space. Its styling is the same at both ends so you’re never really sure if it’s coming or going. One door opens backwards, and one forwards, while the flip-up windows are inspired by the Citroen 2CV. The Ami could only have been envisioned in France. The wheels are very Octavia vRS-esque, though. If you were waiting for a rival to the Renault Twizy Cargo, your wishes have been granted. The My Ami Cargo eschews a passenger seat for a 260-litre storage area (about the same as a Volkswagen Up), and total storage space is 400 litres - the same as a Skoda Kamiq. With fewer seats and features, admittedly.

Payload stands at 140kg, so this isn’t a car to transport lots of cement and bricks - but parcels, flowers, food deliveries or paperwork are no problem at all. There’s a shelf on top of the storage area that can hold 40kg of that payload if needs be, or you could use it as a desk. You also get an adjustable floor and a closed storage area to keep valuables out of sight. Although if a thief wanted your stuff, they could probably just pick the Ami up and put it in their pocket. Prices start at just €6,490 (around £5,600, including a €900 subsidy), and a €2,508 deposit means it would cost just €24 a month. At that price it makes a lot of sense, especially as more and more cities are banning diesel vans.