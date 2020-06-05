The Car Throttle Podcast Is Launching Soon

Due to popular demand, we’ll be releasing regular Car Throttle Podcasts from Monday 8th June! You’ll be able to watch the Podcasts on the CT YouTube channel and download them on Spotify, and wherever else you like to listen.

In the Podcasts, we’ll discuss your car stories, air your automotive laundry, argue over unpopular opinions, and feature occasional special guests. In week 2, for example, we’ll be joined by none other than Wheeler Dealers’ Mike Brewer to ask him your questions and hear his outrageous stories.

So make sure you look out for the new Car Throttle Podcast on Monday 8th June. And to be in with a chance of being featured, email us your stories to carstories@carthrottle.com.

In the meantime, let us know who you’d like us to feature and what you’d like us to discuss!