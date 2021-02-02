The Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Super Saloons Are Here With V6 And V8 Power

Cadillac has revealed its take on the small and mid-sized super saloon remit, with 659bhp available in the more powerful of the two

Back when Cadillac revealed the new CT4-V and CT5-V, we really hoped that wasn’t as powerful as the two saloons were going to get. Sure enough, Cadillac soon promised ‘Blackwing’ versions of each, and spy shots of the CT4-V version made it clear that Caddy was cooking up a proper BMW M3-fighter. Both cars have now been fully revealed, and they pick up where their ATS-V and CTS-V predecessors left off. For the CT4-V Blackwing (below), this means a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 466bhp and 445lb ft of torque.

Extra points for the ducktail spoiler

Cadillac hasn’t merely shoved in the old car’s big six and called it a day, though. A new air intake system that’s nearly 40 per cent less restrictive, titanium con rods (on the manual version only) and revised crankshaft counterweights are among the tweaks. Mash your foot on the throttle pedal hard enough, and 0-60mph will arrive in 3.8 seconds, on to a top speed of 189mph. In the CT5-V (below), meanwhile, the 6.2-litre V8 has an intake with 46 per cent better airflow, smaller supercharger blades in the 1.7-litre Eaton blower to give better response, and new titanium valves. You’re looking at 659bhp and 659lb ft of torque, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 200mph.

Whichever you go for, power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential. A 10-speed automatic with fancy magnesium paddle shifters is optional, and necessary if you want to hit those 0-60mph times mentioned above. Acceleration figures for the manual cars haven’t been provided just yet. Both cars get the latest version of GM’s Magnetic Ride Control adaptive damping, plus upgraded bushings, stiffer rear knuckles and new strut braces. The car’s structure has been stiffened too, with the addition of a new under-body shear plate and beefier cross-members.

The Blackwing cars each get a set of bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, measuring 255/35/18 front and 275/35/18 rear on the CT4, with the CT5 getting 275/35/19 front and 305/30/19s at the back. Also on the menu are six-piston front, four-piston rear brakes, with the CT5-V given the biggest diameter discs Cadillac has ever put on a car (398mm).