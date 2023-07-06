The Brabus 900 Rocket R Is A 1000Nm, Wide-Arched Porsche 911 Turbo S

Brabus has had another crack at working on the 911 Turbo S, resulting in a widebody monster producing nearly 900bhp

While predominantly known for making absurdly powerful and unsubtly-styled versions of Mercedes-Benz products, Brabus does occasionally tinker with Porsche models. And tinker it has with the current Porsche 911 Turbo S, coming up with this, the Brabus 900 Rocket R. And yes, that ‘900’ bit of the name does indeed refer to the power output of 900hp, or 888bhp. The last Brabus-overhauled 911 Turbo produced ‘only’ 809bhp. Pah! The newfound power and the 738lb ft of torque (1000Nm) is developed thanks to a new pair of variable vane turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers running a boost pressure of 1.9 bar. The 900’s enlivened 3.8-litre flat-six breathes through a new exhaust system featuring freer-flowing catalytic converters, new particulate filters and a decent helping of Iconel, otherwise known as the fancy metal favoured by Formula 1 teams for the job.

As before, power goes to all wheels via an eight-speed ‘PDK’ automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive traction plus nearly 900bhp makes for something rather brisk - according to Brabus’ figures, the Rocket R will crack the 0-62mph sprint in 2.5 seconds. Perhaps even more impressive is the 0-124mph figure, which is a scant 7.4 seconds. Helping keep all the power in check is a new coilover suspension setup that works with the car’s stock Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and hilariously fat Continental SportContact 7 tyres measuring 335mm in width cladding the rearmost ‘Monoblock P ‘Platinum Edition’ aero wheels. The boots are also 22 inches in diameter (the fronts are 21s), so new tyre day is going to prove rather expensive.

It wouldn’t be a Brabus if it didn’t look suitably ridiculous, so to that end, the Rocket R gets a carbon fibre ‘Brabus Widestar’ body kit with kevlar-lined wheel arches. At the front, there’s a new splitter, while at the rear you’ll find a new spoiler arrangement with Brabus branding just below, and a fresh diffuser for the quad-exit exhaust to poke through a little lower down.