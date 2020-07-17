The Base Audi R8 Quattro Has Been Dropped From The Range

Audi is discontinuing the entry-level R8 quattro in the USA, although it's looking like the RWD will soon take its place

Audi USA is calling time on the entry-level version of the R8 quattro. The 562bhp mid-engined supercar will be dropped from the range across the pond, but not without the occasion being marked. A limited-edition model - production of which is capped at 30 units - has been created as a run-out special, featuring various bits and pieces normally reserved for the R8 Performance. You get a carbon fibre front anti-roll bar, adaptive dampers, dynamic steering and a sports exhaust all fitted as standard.

After the run-out special has sold out, the R8 Performance "will continue on for the 2021 model year," Audi says

Exterior tweaks include ‘alu-optic’ mirror caps, red-painted brake callipers and carbon fibre trim for the lower parts of the car, the engine bay and the side blades. Of the 30 examples produced, 25 will be coupes. 15 of these will be finished in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior trim, five in Avus Silver with black trim and red stitching, and five in Sonoma Green with the red stitching swapped for grey. The five Spyders will all be Mugello Blue on the outside, and pastel silver on the inside. The coupe starts at $186,000, while the Spyder is $195,900. Once these are all gone, the Performance might not be left as the only R8 option in the States. Judging by an EPA document picked up by Motor Authority, it looks like the R8 RWD will be making its way to the country in both coupe and Spyder forms, becoming the new entry-point for the range. Sounds like a fair trade to us.