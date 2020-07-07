or register
The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept Is Futuristic And Weirdly Cute

Audi has revealed a Sportback 'coupe' version of last year's Q4 E-Tron concept, previewing a production car arriving in 2021

The Audi E-Tron Sportback will soon have a baby brother. And judging by the newly revealed concept that previews the production version, it’ll be an adorable slice of futurism.

The familial link between the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept and its larger big brother - which was recently turned into a near-1000Nm super EV - is clear, but the newer plug-in Audi has a shorter wheelbase and stubby little overhangs. We rather like it.

The Q4 Sportback is about 30cm shorter than the full-size E-Tron and roughly 4cm narrower. It’s also marginally longer and lower than the regular Q4 E-Tron, although the powertrain is unchanged.

This means there’s a pair of electric motors - one for each axle, providing all-wheel drive - powered by an 82kWh battery pack. Total system power of 302bhp makes for a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited at 111.8mph. We should think the production version will get an S derivative the nudges the 0-62 under the five-second mark.

On its own, the battery pack weighs a meaty 500kg. But, as is the case for a lot of EVs, the cells are mounted nice and low, giving the Q4 Sportback a similar centre of gravity to an internal combustion-powered saloon, Audi says. Further helping agility, the pseudo all-wheel drive system is biased towards the rear, with a much smaller, less powerful motor used on the front axle.

The battery has a maximum charging capacity of 125kW. Find a charger capable of that, and you’re looking at an 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes. Fully juiced, the range is 280 miles according to the WLTP cycle.

Inside, the centre console has an unusual, shelf-like structure, upon which are the park, reverse, neutral and drive buttons. Above that, there’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Audi is keen to point out the various sustainable touches, including a floor covering made from unspecified “recycled materials” and multilayer paint used in place of chrome.

A slightly less spangly production Q4 Sportback E-Tron will arrive in 2021, alongside the regular crossover variant.

