The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept Is Futuristic And Weirdly Cute

The Audi E-Tron Sportback will soon have a baby brother. And judging by the newly revealed concept that previews the production version, it’ll be an adorable slice of futurism. The familial link between the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept and its larger big brother - which was recently turned into a near-1000Nm super EV - is clear, but the newer plug-in Audi has a shorter wheelbase and stubby little overhangs. We rather like it.

The Q4 Sportback is about 30cm shorter than the full-size E-Tron and roughly 4cm narrower. It’s also marginally longer and lower than the regular Q4 E-Tron, although the powertrain is unchanged. This means there’s a pair of electric motors - one for each axle, providing all-wheel drive - powered by an 82kWh battery pack. Total system power of 302bhp makes for a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited at 111.8mph. We should think the production version will get an S derivative the nudges the 0-62 under the five-second mark.

On its own, the battery pack weighs a meaty 500kg. But, as is the case for a lot of EVs, the cells are mounted nice and low, giving the Q4 Sportback a similar centre of gravity to an internal combustion-powered saloon, Audi says. Further helping agility, the pseudo all-wheel drive system is biased towards the rear, with a much smaller, less powerful motor used on the front axle. The battery has a maximum charging capacity of 125kW. Find a charger capable of that, and you’re looking at an 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes. Fully juiced, the range is 280 miles according to the WLTP cycle.