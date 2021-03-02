The Annual Nurburgring Touristenfahrten Pass Is Surprisingly Good Value

As most people with even the vaguest interest in cars will know, you can pay to go on the Nurburgring Nordschleife by the lap. Perhaps the most famous aspect of the Green Hell is that it’s effectively open as a toll road during ‘Touristenfahrten’ sessions. But if you’re planning on going, this is the priciest way to hit the track, even though the fee per lap of €25 during the week and €30 at the weekend hasn’t changed in five years.

Over on Bridge To Gantry, the recommended approach is to register an account with the ‘Ring, which means you get bonus credits if you add enough money to it. Better yet, you could get the ‘Jahreskarte’ season ticket, which allows holders to lap as many times as they damn well please over the course of Touristenfahrten season, which generally runs from early March to late November.