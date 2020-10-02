The Abt Sportsline RS4-S Is A 523bhp Carbon-Fest Wagon

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Remember Abt Sportsline’s first modified facelift RS4? Despite power rising impressively to 523bhp, it was pretty subtle - aside from some new wheels, carbon fibre gills and a CFRP rear spoiler, it was all as per the standard RS4. This one, however, takes things a step further. It’s the RS4-S, and although it’s not as outlandish as the vehicles in Abt’s thoroughly silly -R sub-brand, there’s still a lot to take in.

It’s been given a carbon fibre ‘Abt Aerokit’, which includes a front splitter and rear diffuser with RS4-S badging (in red, of course) and a new boot spoiler. Poking out of that carbon-infused rear-end are four 102mm wide tailpipes, finished in - you guessed it - carbon fibre. Gloss black 21-inch ‘Abt Sport GR’ wheels complete the look.

To give some go to match the show, the Abt Engine Control unit raises the power from the RS4’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 from 444bhp to 530bhp, while the torque jumps from 443lb ft to 487lb ft. The resulting 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds is not to be sniffed at, but anyone wishing to go further can plump for the Abt Power S pack, giving 523bhp and 502lb ft of torque. The RS4-S also comes with beefier anti-roll bars and height-adjustable springs, while the cabin is treated to Abt floor mats, sill treadplates, a start/stop switch cover gloss and carbon fibre gear selector trim. Happy to spend an extra few thousand euros? Carbon fibre seat shells are available along with carbon seat frame covers, seat shells and steering wheel trim.