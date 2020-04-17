The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Shed A Load Of Camo, And It's Looking Mean

The first track-focused version of the 992 Porsche 911 has been spotted at the Nurburgring with a lot less camouflage than we've seen previously

The 992 Porsche 911 range is filling out nicely. We had the consummate all-rounder as the starting point (the Carrera S), the ‘one you want’ (the Carrera), the posey one (the Cabriolet) and the rocketship (the Turbo). However, the one that’ll really get 911-philes hot under the collar is yet to arrive. We’re talking about the 911 GT3 RS, although it won’t be that long before it does land. It should be revealed at some point this year, and a new prototype has been spotted at the Nurburgring wearing a lot less camouflage than the last one.

We get a nice, clear view of the new tarmac-hugging front bumper, complete with sizeable brake ducts. Plus, we can see some big ducts have appeared on the frunk lid. The rear end looks even angrier, however. It’s packing a prominent diffuser with twin tailpipes exiting in the middle, and a motorsport-inspired top-mount rear wing. This design doesn’t just look good, it also allows for cleaner airflow on the underside of the wing, increasing downforce.

Although it was rumoured for some time that the next GT3 would adopt turbo power, Porsche is bucking the snail trend by sticking with a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six. The engine in question made its debut in the 911 Speedster, complete with the gasoline particulate filters it needs to comply with emissions regulations in Europe for years to come. Expect an output of around 500bhp.