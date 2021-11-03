The 278bhp Ford 'Eluminator' Electric Crate Motor Is Yours For $3,900

Ford has fully revealed its new electric crate motor, which is based on a part from the Mustang Mach-E GT, and given it a price

First teased via some CAD drawings, Ford’s Eluminator electric crate motor has now been given the full reveal treatment at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. This includes a divulging of stats, and they’re pretty impressive. Based on the motor used in the Mach-E GT, the Eluminator is good for 278bhp and 317lb ft of torque. It can spin up to 13,800rpm, weighs 93kg, and with a length of 570mm it’s about 90mm shorter than an Ecoboost 2.3-litre inline-four petrol engine.

It’ll set you back $3,900, which doesn’t sound too bad at all considering the Ecoboost was - when still on sale - $6,600 in crate form. A battery isn’t included, however, and Ford doesn’t sell one just yet. You’ll also need to find yourself an inverter and a control system. The motor is intended to be mounted transversely, but given the compact size, we’d imagine there’d be a decent amount of flexibility when it comes to installation options. To show exactly how an Eluminator build might shape up, Ford put two of the things in a 1978 F-100 pickup truck (one for each axle), powering them with a battery pack also taken from the Mach-E GT.

This makes for a total output of 473bhp and 634lb ft of torque. Even with that hefty battery pack, those numbers should make for one nicely quick and relatively quiet old pick-up. Power goes to the tarmac via a set of 275mm-wide Michelin Latitude Sport tyres wrapping 19-inch custom billet aluminium three-piece wheels from Forgeline.

Inside there’s a billet aluminium dashboard made by JJR Fabrication and some lovely avocado-tanned leather from MDM Upholstery. The steering wheel, column and the giant tablet-style infotainment system and other elements are lifted from the Mach-E.