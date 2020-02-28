The 2500cc Triumph Rocket 3 R Is Good For A 2.7sec 0-60mph Time
As well as having the biggest engine of any production bike, the Rocket 3 is now officially the firm's fastest from 0-60mph
0-60mph isn’t a metric that’s as important in the motorbike world as it is for performance cars. Figures don’t get quoted as much, as on two wheels, there are many variables that can have a big impact on how long it takes to reach the magic figure.
If everything goes right, however, the results can be astonishing. Just take this effort from Triumph with its Rocket 3 R. On a track in Spain a few months ago, it took just 2.73 seconds to hit 60mph, breaking Triumph’s internal record in the process.
We’re not sure why we’re only hearing about it now, but hey, it serves as a nice way to warm up a miserable winter’s day, especially as Triumph’s video involves a cheeky race with a McLaren 720S.
The bike in question was a pre-production prototype, modified only by removal of the number plate and wing mirrors in the name of on-track safety. Avon tyres were used for the run itself.
To get it to 60mph in such a brief period of time, the Rocket 3 R uses a 2458cc inline-triple producing 165bhp and 163lb ft of torque. It’s the biggest engine used in any production motorbike, as well as the torquiest.
