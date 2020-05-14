The 2021 Toyota Supra Makes Way More Than The Advertised 377bhp
The 2021 version of the GR Supra has been put on the dyno, resulting in a power figure that'd make recent M Division engines blush
A few weeks back, Toyota revealed an updated version of the GR Supra for the US market, with the power output raised from 335bhp to 377bhp. The thing is, we already knew the pre-update car was good for near enough that figure, as shown when we put an ‘A90’ Supra on the dyno.
Car and Driver’s earlier run on the rollers with the new Supra gave similar results, which leaves us all wondering: what’s the true power figure of the 2021 Supra? The American publication sought to find out, posting the results via the short and concise video you can see above.
Hopefully you’ve now watched it, so we can drop the spoilers. The car achieved 388hp at the wheels, beating the stock crank figure by six horsepower. Factor in driveline losses of around 15 per cent, and you’re looking at a roughly 450 at the crank, which is S55 M Division engine territory for BMW’s B58.
Conservative power figures are nothing new in the performance car world, and BMW is a serial offender - who can forget all those M5s we’ve seen annihilating their stock outputs on dyno pulls.
To extract the extra power, the single-turbo inline-six in the 2021 version of the Supra gets a new dual-branch exhaust manifold and redesigned pistons that change the compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1. The closely related BMW Z4 M40i in US specification already made as much power as the 2021 Supra, so it too is presumably good for a circa 450 output.
