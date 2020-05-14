The 2021 Toyota Supra Makes Way More Than The Advertised 377bhp

A few weeks back, Toyota revealed an updated version of the GR Supra for the US market, with the power output raised from 335bhp to 377bhp. The thing is, we already knew the pre-update car was good for near enough that figure, as shown when we put an ‘A90’ Supra on the dyno.

Car and Driver’s earlier run on the rollers with the new Supra gave similar results, which leaves us all wondering: what’s the true power figure of the 2021 Supra? The American publication sought to find out, posting the results via the short and concise video you can see above.