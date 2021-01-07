The 2.0 Inline-Four Toyota GR Supra Is Finally Coming To The UK

Having been confirmed ages ago for the USA and the rest of Europe, the entry-level four-pot 'A90' Supra has made

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The UK market is no longer missing a four-pot Toyota GR Supra. The entry-level, 2.0-litre version of the ‘A90’ was announced for Europe nearly a year ago, joining the US line-up shortly after, but up until now we Brits have missed out. Toyota GB has announced the inclusion of the car in the UK GR Supra range today, but orders actually opened on 4 January. Deliveries are set to commence this month.

The starting price is £45,995 for the 2.0 ‘Pro’, around £7000 cheaper than the least expensive inline-six-powered car. For that, you’re getting a generous standard equipment list including 18-inch alloy wheels, an active rear differential, a rear parking camera and much more besides. If prefered, there’s the £47,395 Fuji Speedway Edition, which includes all of the same stuff but with a switch to matte black 19s and the addition of a special metallic white finish plus red mirror caps. The interior meanwhile is treated to carbon fibre dash trim and red leather/black Alcantara upholstery. Just 55 of these will be sold in the UK.