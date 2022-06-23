The 1,972bhp Ford Pro Electric Supervan Really Delivers

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Forget the BMW M3 Touring, GMA T.50 supercar and Prodrive P25, Ford has unveiled its wildly powerful Electric Supervan just in time for Goodwood, where it debuted in the metal alongside them.Watch it fly up the Goodwood hillclimb below – with 1,972bhp on tap it must be the greatest delivery vehicle of all time. All joking aside, the Electric Supervan is a modern, electrified take on Ford’s iconic Supervans, which are high performance one-offs loosely based on the trusty Transit. The Supervan tradition started in 1971, and three of these vans with race-car performance had been built over the years from previous iterations of the Transit – Supervan 3 debuted in 1994 and was powered by a V8 Cosworth engine, but the latest Supervan is the first with an electric drivetrain.

The 2022 Ford Pro Electric Supervan is powered by four electric motors that get their power from a 50kWh battery and dedicated control system, capable of a whopping 1,972bhp. That means it’s twice as powerful as a Ferrari LaFerrari supercar. With a 0-62mph time of under two seconds, it’s also facebendingly quick off the mark. The Electric Supervan uses the floorpan from an E-Transit Custom, a steel spaceframe and lightweight panels all-round to keep weight down. It looks the part, too – a large front splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts and rear wing helps stick it to the tarmac as well as lend it a mean look.

Youtube/FordNewsEurope