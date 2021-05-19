The 1000bhp GMC Hummer EV Is A Four-Tonne Fatty

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The new GMC Hummer EV comes with a tremendous sense of irony attached. It purports to be all environmentally friendly, and yes, it will be greener than its petrol and diesel-chugging predecessors. But we are still talking about an enormous car that’ll take a lot of resources to build and gobble up an astonishing amount of electricity. The reason for the latter is weight. To be capable of hitting 0-60mph in around three seconds while achieving a range of 350 miles, the Hummer needs a big battery and some serious motor power. Sure enough, it has a whopping double-stacked 200kWh battery pack under the floor and three motors in the two models at the top of the range. Now, we know how much all of that will weigh - 4103kg.

The news comes via GM-Truck.com, which posted various stats for the new Hummer, including a 9046-pound kerb weight figure. GMC has since told Autoblog that the figure is correct, meaning the Hummer is over 400kg heavier than the original H1. It’s also a couple of hundred kilos heavier than the average heavy-duty pick-up, despite being quite a bit smaller. It will be, we’re fairly sure, the heaviest production electric car ever made, and one of the heaviest passenger cars of any kind.