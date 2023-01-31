Tesla Model Y Loses Steering While Driving, Owner Then Sent Bill For Fixing It

The thought of a steering wheel falling off a car at speed is a nightmare driving scenario, and one Tesla Model Y driver had to live through it. Twitter user @preneh posted images of the aftermath of an incident that occurred on a highway in Woodbridge, New Jersey, showing the wheel dangling and held only by a wiring harness.

Thankfully, @preneh was able to pull to a stop without hitting anything or anyone. Woodbridge Police were soon in attendance, and the one-week-old Model Y was towed to a nearby Tesla service centre. Which, just to make the whole situation worse, promptly sent a virtual bill for $103.96.

The charge was later removed, but unsurprisingly, @preneh wanted to go a step further and send the car back for a full refund, a request which was declined, as Tesla’s no-quibble seven-day return policy was binned in 2020. Instead, the dealership - which later called and apologised for the incident - has given the man two options: either keep the car “with assurance [sic]” or have it replaced with a new vehicle.