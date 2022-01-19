Tesla Model S Driver Charged With Manslaughter Over Autopilot Crash In US First

On 29 December 2019, Kevin George Aziz Riad left a freeway in Gardena, Los Angeles at high speed. He ran a red light in his Tesla Model S, which then struck a Honda Civic at a junction, leading to the deaths of its occupants Gilberto Alcazar Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez.

As reported by the Associated Press, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that the car’s ‘Autopilot’ system was in use at the time. That makes the two charges of manslaughter levelled at Lopez significant - he’s thought to be the first person in the US to be charged with a felony for crash related to the use of a semi-autonomous driver assistance system.

Los Angeles County actually filed the charges last October, but they’ve only become known in the last few days. 27-year-old Riad plead not guilty and is currently out on bail.