Terrifying Footage Shows Moto2 Rider Dodging Competitors After Crash
Crashing shortly on Portimao's infamous blind crest, Aron Canet was forced to dodge incoming riders who had little time to react
Often in the world of bike racing, the danger to a rider isn’t over once a crash is finished. As proven by this utterly terrifying moment for Moto2’s Aron Canet, getting hit by following riders can be a massive risk.
The Spanish rider crashed just before the blind crest following Algarve International Circuit’s Turn 8 during qualifying for the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix. Coming to a stop shortly after, riders behind him had precious little time to react to the downed rider, who was forced to dodge the slew of bikes coming his way.
Thankfully, he was able to scramble to the runoff area without further incident and return to his bike. The video of Canet’s lucky escape has since clocked a million views on Twitter alone.
In the end, the six-time Moto3 winner qualified 15th, and finished in the same position, bagging the final available championship point. He ended the 2020 season as Moto2 rookie of the year by four points, despite missing several rounds due to surgery.
The circuit used to host this final round, better known as Portimao (named after the local area), is unfamiliar territory for MotoGP. It’s been on the Superbike World Championship almost every year since it was built but hadn’t featured in the world of Grand Prix Motorcycle racing until it was added to the series’ reorganised calendar, much as it was for Formula 1.
