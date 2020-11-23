Terrifying Footage Shows Moto2 Rider Dodging Competitors After Crash

Often in the world of bike racing, the danger to a rider isn’t over once a crash is finished. As proven by this utterly terrifying moment for Moto2’s Aron Canet, getting hit by following riders can be a massive risk.

The Spanish rider crashed just before the blind crest following Algarve International Circuit’s Turn 8 during qualifying for the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix. Coming to a stop shortly after, riders behind him had precious little time to react to the downed rider, who was forced to dodge the slew of bikes coming his way.

Thankfully, he was able to scramble to the runoff area without further incident and return to his bike. The video of Canet’s lucky escape has since clocked a million views on Twitter alone.