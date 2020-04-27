Techart Will Give Your 992 Porsche 911 523bhp And Spangly Wheels

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Having given us all an initial taste of its 992 offerings last year, specialist Porsche tuner Techart has revealed additional options. We’ll start with the obvious: some new multispoke 20-inch front/21-inch rear wheels, which might sound a little big, but they match the diameter of the staggered set fitted as standard on the 911 Carrera S. They’re noticeably more glitzy, however, and are available in silver or - for the bolder 992 owner - gold.

Techart also now offers some natty carbon fibre tailpipe trims which fit both the standard pipes and the company’s own system. Speaking of which, there’s a titanium exhaust on offer which works in conjunction with the 992’s existing driving modes. If you want more speed to go with the increase in volume, Techart will flog you a ‘power pack’. This has been previously promised to produce a GT3-rivalling 503bhp, but it’s now been revealed to be good for 523bhp and 465lb ft of torque if you’ve ditched the factory-fitted gasoline particulate filters (GPFs).