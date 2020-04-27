Techart Will Give Your 992 Porsche 911 523bhp And Spangly Wheels
Tuning company Techart has revealed additional tuning options for the 992-generation 911
Having given us all an initial taste of its 992 offerings last year, specialist Porsche tuner Techart has revealed additional options. We’ll start with the obvious: some new multispoke 20-inch front/21-inch rear wheels, which might sound a little big, but they match the diameter of the staggered set fitted as standard on the 911 Carrera S.
They’re noticeably more glitzy, however, and are available in silver or - for the bolder 992 owner - gold.
Techart also now offers some natty carbon fibre tailpipe trims which fit both the standard pipes and the company’s own system. Speaking of which, there’s a titanium exhaust on offer which works in conjunction with the 992’s existing driving modes.
If you want more speed to go with the increase in volume, Techart will flog you a ‘power pack’. This has been previously promised to produce a GT3-rivalling 503bhp, but it’s now been revealed to be good for 523bhp and 465lb ft of torque if you’ve ditched the factory-fitted gasoline particulate filters (GPFs).
Assuming you’ve done so, your 992 Carrera S will be able to hit 62mph in 3.1 seconds, 124mph in 10.4 and top out at 195mph. The 503bhp GPF’d version isn’t far behind, reaching each of the same benchmarks a tenth slower and finishing at the same top speed. The power increase isn’t active in ‘normal’ mode - giving you a still impressive 444bhp to play with - and is automatically reduced if the car enters ‘wet’ mode.
If you’d rather something even sillier, fear not - Gemballa is working on a bonkers ‘Avalanche’ lifted 911 shod in giant all-terrain tyres.
