Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago 3
Take A Look Inside The Ford Bronco Sport's Chunky Cabin

Spy shots have revealed the interior of Ford's smaller Bronco, revealing a chunky, utilitarian space

If you want a brand new Ford Bronco, it doesn’t have to be a gargantuan mud-plugger. Alongside the two and five-door versions of the reborn SUV, there’s also going to be a curvy, compact ‘Bronco Sport’, affectionately known as the ‘Baby Bronco’.

The exterior of the Bronco Sport was leaked a few weeks ago, and now, spy photographers have caught the vehicle’s interior in the frame.

While the full-size Bronco models will be based on the Ranger pick up‘s old-school ladder frame, Ford will base the Bronco Sport on the Escape/Kuga crossover’s ‘C2’ platform. Happily, however, the sister car’s cabin hasn’t been lazily carried across - much of the switchgear is recognisable, but the Bronco gets its own distinctive, chunky look.

It’s nicely utilitarian, but not completely lacking style, with some neat orange contrast trim on this particular Baby Bronco. An infotainment screen pokes halfway out of the dashboard, and just to the left, we can see a digital instrument cluster.

In terms of engines, we’re expecting a 1.5-litre inline-three producing around 180bhp to be the Bronco Sport entry point, with a circa 250bhp 2.0-litre inline-four available for anyone wanting more go.

The Bronco Sport was originally going to be revealed this month at the New York Auto Show, which has since been postponed until August due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Since that’s quite a while for Ford to hold off, there may well be an online reveal for the car sometime in spring.

