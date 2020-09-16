Suzuki's Badge Engineered Toyota Corolla Is Called The 'Swace'

Suzuki has a new, oh-so sensible estate car created via its "collaborative business agreement" with Toyota

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This might look like a Corolla Touring Sports, but it isn’t. Not quite. It’s been created via Suzuki‘s “collaborative business agreement” with Toyota and has been christened as the, erm, Swace. It should be a good car, though - if you’re going to badge engineer yourself a new estate car and give it a questionable name, the Corolla is a decent car to use.

The sort-of-Suzuki gets new front and rear bumpers, but otherwise, it’s all as-per the Corolla, right down to the shape of the light clusters. The interior looks to be identical, save for the Suzuki badge slapped on the steering wheel. The sole powertrain available is a 1.8-litre petrol hybrid, which allows for limited electric-only running. Mash your foot to the floor (something we’re sure all Swace drivers will be just itching to do), and you’ll reach 62mph from rest in a leisurely 11.1 seconds. The top speed, meanwhile, is 112mph.

You get a reasonable amount of equipment, with an eight-inch infotainment setup with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad and heated front seats all fitted as standard. It gets all the usual safety tech too, including collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and lane assist. Up back you’ll find 596 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1606 litres if you aren’t bringing any rear-seat passengers on your Ikea trip.