Stolen Land Rover Discovery Filmed Tearing Down A Train Track

Railway passengers at Cheshunt station had a bit of a shock on Thursday morning when a Land Rover Discovery came blasting past the platform. Perhaps inevitably, one eyewitness referred to the bizarre sight as being “like a scene from Grand Theft Auto”.

The third-generation Discovery had been stolen (you didn’t expect someone to be doing this in their own car, did you?), and as shown in the video above, was stopped by police in Cheshunt. Hertfordshire Police tried and failed to remove the driver, with two officers receiving minor injuries in the process. After damaging a few other cars, the Land Rover sped off, soon smashing through the barriers of a level crossing.