SSC Tuatara Hits 286mph In Top Speed Record Re-Run

After effectively washing its hands of a claimed 316mph average speed run in Nevada last October when it emerged something was very wrong with the footage, SSC has a lot to prove. The company seems keen to do so, however - it was at the Kennedy Space Center runway formerly used to land the Shuttle late last year, and the team returned on 17 January for a second go.

The initial runs at the airstrip (now called the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds) in 2020 didn’t go according to plan, but the more recent efforts delivered the goods. Although the car didn’t break the 300mph barrier, it did go faster than the Koenigsegg Agera RS did in 2017, both in terms of outright top speed and the average taken from two runs in opposite directions.

It hit 286.1mph heading southbound at 3:28:51pm local time, clocking 279.7mph northbound about 10 minutes later, giving an average of 282.9mph. As a reminder, the Agera’s best one-way speed was 284.55mph, with a slower run in the opposite direction giving an average of 277mph.