Spielberg-Directed Bullitt Remake On The Way Starring Bradley Cooper

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A remake of Bullitt, a film which features one of the most iconic car chases of all time, is on the way and will star Bradley Cooper in the title role. The original movie starred Steve McQueen as Frank Bullitt, so Cooper will have some big shoes to fill when he takes on the role. The new movie is also being directed by one of the most famous directors of all time, Steven Spielberg, so we trust the remake of the 1968 classic will be in safe hands. Bullitt is one of the most legendary car movies to have ever graced the silver screen, and the real star is the main character’s green Ford Mustang, which has become one of the most recognisable movie cars ever. We can’t wait to see how the classic car chase will be reinterpreted this time around.

Youtube/MOVIECLIPS

Not a lot is known about the new version, and whether it will feature new versions of the cars used in the original, or set in the same time period using models from the same era. It would definitely be interesting to see a modern green Mustang in some car chases with a Dodge Charger, though the latter is now a four-door saloon with a very different recipe to the muscle car of the ‘60s. There’ll definitely be some readers who have winced at the news of this remake – Bullitt is one of the most revered car movies ever made, so there’s bound to be some resistance to a remake as there is with any classic movie. However, these days car movies and chases don’t seem to come around as often, so we welcome the chance for Bullitt to come back and get a whole new generation of petrol-head movie go-ers’ pulses racing.