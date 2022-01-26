Speeding Mt. Panorama Driver Tells Cops He's Doing Bathurst 1000 'Re-Enactment'

A driver's Ford Falcon has been impounded for three months after he drove it uninsured at speed around the public roads that make up Mount Panorama circuit

Mount Panorama circuit is made up of public roads. So, whenever there isn’t a race on, you can merrily drive around the whole lot. Speed limits of 60kmh (37mph) mean this is best done sedately, but one man from Sydney had no interest in taking it easy last Friday. Already in the area undertaking routine speed enforcement, Bathurst Highway Patrol was tipped off via a phone call to about a green Ford Falcon driving quickly and without number plates. It didn’t take long until the officers spotted the Ford on Conrod Straight.

It was clocked at 125kmh (77mph) and duly stopped. As if the speeding wasn’t already enough, it turned out the 49-year-old driver was on a suspended license after being caught drink driving a couple of weeks prior. This time, at least, his breath test was clear. This would have been a good time to display some meekness, but instead, he came up with a very brazen ‘excuse’ for his speed. “I’m just doing a re-enactment,” he said, presumably in reference to the Bathurst 1000 held at Mount Panorama.