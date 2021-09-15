Someone's Put A Toyota Century V12 In A Hilux

A workshop in South Africa dumped a 1GZ V12 into a Hilux and gave it a couple of turbochargers for good measure

It seems South Africa is a hotbed for bonkers Toyota Hilux engine swaps. Only a few weeks ago we were talking about a current, facelifted version of the pick-up truck in the country with a 6.2-litre N/A AMG V8 transplant, itself a follow-up to a similar project. And now, we have this for your enjoyment - a Hilux packing a ‘1GZ-FE’ V12. See also: This AMG 6.2 V8-Engined Toyota Hilux Was Born Out Of Mercedes X-Class Disappointment Japan’s only production V12 was used for one car and one car only - the second-generation Century. Happily, aftermarket operators have spread the Toyota V12 love a little further, most famously with the Top Secret Supra. This is the first time we’ve heard about a 1GZ powering a Hilux, though.

The project is the work of Knysna-based FatBoy Fab Works. Starting with a 2012 Hilux, the shop removed and sold its original 3.0-litre diesel version, and set about rebuilding the 1GZ for its new role. This 5.0-litre V12 isn’t exactly stressed in its standard guise, developing a modest-for-the-displacement 305bhp and 355lb ft of torque. FatBoy’s, however, runs a couple of Garrett GT35 turbochargers, yielding new outputs of 535bhp and 715lb ft of torque. The overhauled V12 now powers the Hilux’s rear wheels via a custom propshaft and the vehicle’s original differential.