Single-Seater Rallycross Is A Motorsport That Needs To Happen

A single-seater formula car was sent around the Nurburgring's new gravel track to promote a round of the FIA World Rallycross championship

Later this month, the Nurburgring will be hosting its first-ever FIA World Rallycross Championship round. To plug this momentous event, someone in the marketing department had a great, attention-grabbing idea - to send a single-seater formula car around the track set to be used for the race. Chief ‘Ring instructor Andreas Gülden was strapped into the Hightech formula machine, which produces a modest 140bhp from a 1.2-litre inline-four, but is plenty fast thanks to a pithy weight figure of just 455kg. With bigger wheels and treaded tyres fitted (we can’t imagine it’d get far on slicks), the single-seater coped amazingly well with the bumpy gravel course.

It looked like Gülden was having bags of fun with frequent gravelly powerslides, and thankfully, we get a full onboard video to go with the slickly edited advert-y stuff. See also: Retracing The Nurburgring Sudschleife - The Nordschleife’s Even Scarier Brother The track, finished in 2020, is just over 1,000 metres long and is located in the Mullenbachsleife area of the Nurburgring Grand Prix circuit. It incorporates turn six of the ‘GP-Strecke’ as the start line, but in reverse compared to the track’s usual flow.