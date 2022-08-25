Shelby GT500 ‘Code Red’ Costs Over $200,000 – Car Not Included

The muscle car industry is not short of wacky, aggressive model names: there’s the Demon, Hellcat, Super Snake, and now Shelby American has released its latest special edition, the ‘Code Red’ – this is not a drill. The ‘Code Red’ will cost around $210,000 (almost £180,000) but customers will also have to supply their own Shelby GT500, which costs upwards of $100,000 (around £84,000) as the base car.

The Code Red was originally conceived by Shelby American as an experimental build, a one-off creation that ordinarily wouldn’t reach the production phase, but the high-performance vehicle manufacturer has decided to build just 30 examples of the car.

The biggest change over the standard GT500 is that its 750bhp 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine loses the supercharger and gains a pair of turbochargers. The engine is also fitted with upgraded custom pistons, a new exhaust, competition valves, new oil pumps, and an anti-lag system.