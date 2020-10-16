Ryan Tuerck Is Putting A V10 With F1 Roots In A Toyota GR Supra
Tuerck's latest build involves dumping a Judd V10 with an 11,000rpm redline under the bonnet of the 'A90' Supra,
You’d think that one-upping a Ferrari V8-powered Toyota GT86 drift car would be a nigh-on impossible task, but Ryan Tuerck has found a way to do just that. The successor to his ‘GT4586’ will involve another engine-swapped Toyota, only this time, it’s a GR Supra, and it’s getting a V10.
But not something obvious like a 5.0-litre S85 from an E60 BMW M5 someone parked upside-down in a ditch. Instead, the ‘Formula Supra’ is getting a proper motorsport engine - a Judd V10. Oh yes.
Built by a British firm called Engine Developments - founded in 1971 by John Judd and Sir Jack Brabham - this 10-pot has been in production for over 30 years. Derivations of it powered various F1 cars on and off for the best part of a decade, although the version Tuerck is using - a GV4 - started in the world of sports car racing.
As the name suggests, the V10 displaces 4.0 litres. It weighs 145kg, develops 730bhp, and revs to 11,000rpm. Impressively, it can go nearly 2000 miles between rebuilds - it’s no wonder this engine is seen as a cost-effective option for rich track day bros belting around in old F1 cars snapped up at auction.
With one of these under the bonnet, the Formula Supra will easily be the most bonkers modded example out there, making all those 2JZ-swapped A90s seem much too obvious. We’ll get to see it all come together via a 14-part build series on Tuerck’s YouTube channel, the first episode of which lands on 18 October.
