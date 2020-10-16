Ryan Tuerck Is Putting A V10 With F1 Roots In A Toyota GR Supra

You’d think that one-upping a Ferrari V8-powered Toyota GT86 drift car would be a nigh-on impossible task, but Ryan Tuerck has found a way to do just that. The successor to his ‘GT4586’ will involve another engine-swapped Toyota, only this time, it’s a GR Supra, and it’s getting a V10.

But not something obvious like a 5.0-litre S85 from an E60 BMW M5 someone parked upside-down in a ditch. Instead, the ‘Formula Supra’ is getting a proper motorsport engine - a Judd V10. Oh yes.

Built by a British firm called Engine Developments - founded in 1971 by John Judd and Sir Jack Brabham - this 10-pot has been in production for over 30 years. Derivations of it powered various F1 cars on and off for the best part of a decade, although the version Tuerck is using - a GV4 - started in the world of sports car racing.