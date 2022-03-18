Roads? The Lego Back To The Future DeLorean Doesn’t Need Roads

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Some Lego model cars look more convincing than others; behold the Lego DeLorean Back to the Future Time Machine. The blocky building toy is clearly ideal for wedge-shaped 80’s icons, because it looks just like the real deal. Potentially one of the greatest Lego sets to hit shelves, it’s available next month for a cool £149.99 ($169.99). It faithfully recreates details from the movie trilogy, with wheels that fold down for ‘flight mode’, an illuminated flux capacitor and functioning gull-wing doors. Essentially three models in one, there are different parts to adapt the DeLorean for each film it appeared in, from Back to the Future, with its iconic lightning rod to Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III with its red wheels, white sidewalls and circuitry lashed to its bonnet.

The geekery doesn't end there, because hidden surprises include swappable number plates (including the California plate 'Outatime' and Marty McFly's hoverboard. A banana and tin can even comes with the set, to power the Mr. Fusion device, along with a crate of plutonium. Available to order from 1 April, the set is strictly for big kids, with an 18+ age rating as part of its 'Creator Expert' series. There's a staggering 1,872 individual pieces to try not to lose, and the finished Time Machine measures 35.5cm (15.5 in) long.