Ride On Board Manhart's Ridiculous 600bhp M5 V10-Engined E85 Z4

If you thought Manhart’s recently revealed 900bhp, £250,000 RS Q8 and 812bhp BMW M8 were the maddest two things the tuner has ever done, you ought to have a look through its back-catalogue. It’s littered with lunacy, but there’s perhaps one car which deserves the prize of the most unhinged.

It’s the MHZ4 600, which involved the arduous task of squeezing the E60 M5’s ‘S85’ 5.0-litre V10 under the bonnet of an E85 Z4. Manhart made a ‘standard’ version (below) which made a mere 542bhp after an ECU tweak, but the limited edition MHZ4 600 had its engine bored out to 5.8 litres to give around - as the name implies - 600bhp.