or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 1
Tuning

Ride On Board Manhart's Ridiculous 600bhp M5 V10-Engined E85 Z4

The Manhart MHZ4 600 involves dumping an enlarged E60 M5 S85 V10 in an E85 Z4, with predictably hilarious results

Remind me later

If you thought Manhart’s recently revealed 900bhp, £250,000 RS Q8 and 812bhp BMW M8 were the maddest two things the tuner has ever done, you ought to have a look through its back-catalogue. It’s littered with lunacy, but there’s perhaps one car which deserves the prize of the most unhinged.

It’s the MHZ4 600, which involved the arduous task of squeezing the E60 M5’s ‘S85’ 5.0-litre V10 under the bonnet of an E85 Z4. Manhart made a ‘standard’ version (below) which made a mere 542bhp after an ECU tweak, but the limited edition MHZ4 600 had its engine bored out to 5.8 litres to give around - as the name implies - 600bhp.

Ride On Board Manhart's Ridiculous 600bhp M5 V10-Engined E85 Z4 - Tuning

Thankfully, the tyres were widened to give the car some hope of setting off the line without generating large clouds of smoke, and there were some suspension and braking changes too. With getting on for double the output of the most powerful stock E85 Z4, the 600 will - if you’re feeling brave enough - do over 186mph.

Want to know what that’s like? AutoTopNL recently got behind the wheel (video at top of page) to take us all for a ride.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning Witness The Sheer Bombast Of The 730bhp Abt Audi RS7-R Tuning Here’s How A Half-Naked Bugatti Veyron Looks And Sounds Tuning This 518bhp Mercedes-AMG A45 'RS' Will Do 201mph Tuning Novitec Has Given The McLaren Senna 900bhp And A New Set Of Lungs Tuning Abt's First Hybrid Is A 420bhp Audi Q5 Tuning Manhart's £250k Audi RS Q8 Is Good For 900bhp And 800lb ft Tuning The World's First Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Makes 643whp, And That's Just The Start Tuning Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or