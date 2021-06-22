or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 11 hours ago 1
News

Richard Hammond Has A New TV Show About Classic Cars

Richard Hammond’s Workshop on Discovery+ will follow the former Top Gear presenter as he tries to establish a classic car restoration business

Remind me later
Richard Hammond Has A New TV Show About Classic Cars - News

The side projects of the three Grand Tour hosts have strayed rather far from the world of cars. We’ve watched Jeremy take up agricultural work in Clarkson’s Farm, James May’s culinary exploits on Oh Cook and Richard Hammond mucking about on a desert island in The Great Escapists.

Now, though, Hammond has a new show which sees him return to four-wheeled shenanigans. It’s under the working title ‘Richard Hammond’s Workshop’, and like ‘Richard Hammond’s Big’, it’ll air on Discovery+ rather than Amazon Prime Video.

It’ll follow Hammond as he sets up a car restoration business in Hertfordshire, an outfit he’s calling “The Smallest Cog”. He’ll be collaborating with father and son team Neil and Anthony Greenhouse, whose restoration of Hammond’s Jaguar XK150 featured on several Drivetribe YouTube videos.

“Those videos caused a lot of you to write in a say ‘hey, you guys need your own show,”‘ Richard said on the announcement video, adding, “Well, you speak, we listen, because we have - thankfully Discovery agreed.”

In a press release for the show meanwhile, he said:

“I’ve spent 25 years critiquing other people’s cars and now I’m putting my own work out there. My grandfather was an automotive craftsman, who knows, maybe I’ve inherited some of his skill. So this is a real business, a real project and I really hope people enjoy watching the highs and inevitable lows throughout the series.”

It’ll be produced by Chimp Television, a company set up by Hammond in 2018 which was behind The Great Escapists and Big among other things. There’s no release window just yet - we’re merely told it’ll be out later in the year.

Will you be watching?

Want our top stories delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up to our newsletter and you could win some Goodyear tyres.

1 comment

Recommended Car Throttle Newsletter Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win Tyres Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch A Mercedes E63 S Estate Fly By At 206mph On The Autobahn News 'Nissan Z' Name Rumoured For 370Z Replacement, Will Cost $35k And Up News You Can Buy A McLaren Elva With A Windscreen News The Porshe Cayenne Is As Fast As A 997-Gen 911 Turbo Around The 'Ring News The Hyundai Kona N Is A 286bhp Anti-Audi SQ2 News Nurburgring Legend Sabine Schmitz Has Died Age 51 News Koenigsegg Might (Sort Of) Use Volcano Power For Future Supercars News Here's What It's Like To Use The Tesla Model S 'Yoke' IRL

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or