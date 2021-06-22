Richard Hammond Has A New TV Show About Classic Cars

Richard Hammond’s Workshop on Discovery+ will follow the former Top Gear presenter as he tries to establish a classic car restoration business

The side projects of the three Grand Tour hosts have strayed rather far from the world of cars. We’ve watched Jeremy take up agricultural work in Clarkson’s Farm, James May’s culinary exploits on Oh Cook and Richard Hammond mucking about on a desert island in The Great Escapists. Now, though, Hammond has a new show which sees him return to four-wheeled shenanigans. It’s under the working title ‘Richard Hammond’s Workshop’, and like ‘Richard Hammond’s Big’, it’ll air on Discovery+ rather than Amazon Prime Video.

It’ll follow Hammond as he sets up a car restoration business in Hertfordshire, an outfit he’s calling “The Smallest Cog”. He’ll be collaborating with father and son team Neil and Anthony Greenhouse, whose restoration of Hammond’s Jaguar XK150 featured on several Drivetribe YouTube videos. “Those videos caused a lot of you to write in a say ‘hey, you guys need your own show,”‘ Richard said on the announcement video, adding, “Well, you speak, we listen, because we have - thankfully Discovery agreed.”