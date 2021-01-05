Richard Hammond Has A New Show With A Former Mythbuster

Episodes of The Grand Tour might be a little more infrequent these days, but there are still other ways to watch new big-budget content from its three hosts. Amazon Prime has already hosted two shows from James May - Our Man In Japan and Oh Cook - while Jeremy Clarkson: I Bought a Farm is coming soon.

As for Richard Hammond, he’s teaming up with former Mythbusters man Tory Belleci in a new series called The Great Escapists. The premise sees the pair ‘shipwrecked’ on an isolated desert island, using engineering to stay alive while also turning the place into a ‘playground’. The eventual goal, as alluded to in the title, is to escape. This is something the two-man team will do with the power of invention.