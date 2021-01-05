or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 0
News

Richard Hammond Has A New Show With A Former Mythbuster

Amazon has released a trailer for 'The Great Escapists', which stars Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci

Remind me later

Episodes of The Grand Tour might be a little more infrequent these days, but there are still other ways to watch new big-budget content from its three hosts. Amazon Prime has already hosted two shows from James May - Our Man In Japan and Oh Cook - while Jeremy Clarkson: I Bought a Farm is coming soon.

As for Richard Hammond, he’s teaming up with former Mythbusters man Tory Belleci in a new series called The Great Escapists. The premise sees the pair ‘shipwrecked’ on an isolated desert island, using engineering to stay alive while also turning the place into a ‘playground’. The eventual goal, as alluded to in the title, is to escape. This is something the two-man team will do with the power of invention.

Richard Hammond Has A New Show With A Former Mythbuster - News

With Hammond hosting, cars are inevitably involved in the ‘playground’ part of the equation, as seen in the new trailer. And explosions. Many explosions. As with The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime clearly isn’t skimping on costs here.

It’ll debut on 29 January, nicely filling the gap between ‘A Massive Hunt’ and whatever TGT’s next feature-length special will be. Will you be watching?

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Jeep Wrangler Has Been Given A Conveniently-Timed 6.4 V8 Transplant News The Lamborghini SC20 Is A Windscreen-Less, One-Off Supercar News Here's How The Subaru BRZ Looks As An STI And A Convertible News BMW Has Chucked M Performance Parts And Snazzy Stripes At The New M5 News The Nissan 'Z-Proto' Concept Version Of The 370Z Successor Arrives This Month News Mountune Has Been Saved – And It’s Targeting BEV Power News The RWD Lamborghini Huracan STO Is A Road-Legal Track Car With GT3 Racing Influence News Porsche Launches Internal Emissions Cheating Investigation For 911 And Panamera Engines

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or