Render Reimagines Toyota Supra A70 For Modern World

Let’s be honest, the fourth generation A80 Toyota Supra gets all the love, but we’re also suckers for the wedge-shaped A70. With its pop-up headlights and single rear light bar, it was the epitome of 80s car design and is now pretty understated, living in the shadow of its more famous 90s sibling. These latest renders published on Instagram by Hakosan Designs reimagine the minimalist design of the A70 Supra in a modern context, and we think it looks glorious.

While the A70’s simple wedge shape is instantly recognisable in the renders, Hakosan Design has rounded off the corners and added wide, flared wheel arches – it’s also hunkered down closer to the road, giving it a more modern, aggressive touch.

At the front of the reimagined Supra, the A70’s recognisable single continuous black strip is present but incorporates modern LED lights and the simplistic 80s ‘Supra’ logo. Hakosan Designs has been realistic about the lack of pop-up headlights in the render, given they don’t tend to be possible on modern cars due to pedestrian safety regulations.