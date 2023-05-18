Renault 4EVER Trophy Pays Tribute To The 1962 4L For French Open

First debuted at the Paris Motor Show in 2022, the Renault 4 is being revived as an off-road SUV: the Renault 4EVER. It’s set to be displayed at the French Open and finished in the same color as the original Renault 4 at its 1962 launch. Hopefully the color match is a good omen for sales as the Renault 4 went on to sell more than eight million units before production halted in 1994.

The chunky tires, roof-racked spare wheel and off-roading equipment seen on the show car are said to be a nod to the 25th anniversary of the Renault 4 Trophy rally. Kitted-out versions of the original Renault 4 travel from Bordeaux and Paris down to the Moroccan desert in a grueling 3,728 mile rally.