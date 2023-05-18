Renault 4EVER Trophy Pays Tribute To The 1962 4L For French Open
Appearing in the same colour the 4L wore in 1962, the new 4EVER Trophy will be on public display at the tennis tournament.
First debuted at the Paris Motor Show in 2022, the Renault 4 is being revived as an off-road SUV: the Renault 4EVER. It’s set to be displayed at the French Open and finished in the same color as the original Renault 4 at its 1962 launch. Hopefully the color match is a good omen for sales as the Renault 4 went on to sell more than eight million units before production halted in 1994.
The chunky tires, roof-racked spare wheel and off-roading equipment seen on the show car are said to be a nod to the 25th anniversary of the Renault 4 Trophy rally. Kitted-out versions of the original Renault 4 travel from Bordeaux and Paris down to the Moroccan desert in a grueling 3,728 mile rally.
The Ile-de-France Blue color is complemented by fluorescent yellow accents on the roof straps, shield, shock springs, and wheel emblems. These details have been added to highlight the vehicle’s off-road abilities and to, of course, tie in the classic tennis ball color.
See also: The Renault R5 Turbo 3E Is A Retrolicious EV Drift Machine
The show car will be on display for the qualifying rounds of the French Open in Paris from May 22. The fully-electric Renault 4 will be on the same platform as the 5 and is anticipated to arrive in 2025. Pricing and performance have yet to be announced but fingers crossed a rally-inspired version like this will make it to market.
0 comments