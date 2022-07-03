RADwood 80s And 90s Car Festival Is Coming To The UK This August

If you haven’t heard of RADwood before, the festival first took place in the ‘States back in 2017, celebrating the 1980s and ‘90s car culture and lifestyle. RADwood aims to take its guests back to the sweet times of their youth with the help of period-correct cars, trucks and bikes, and even period-correct outfits. It sounds like a blast, but the event had only been accessible to those across the pond – until now.

RADwood’s new owner Hagerty has decided to bring this unique event to the UK for the first time this summer, and we think the British Isles will be the ultimate destination for the retro car event. The festival welcomes anything from Mk2 Golf GTIs to Porsche 930 Turbos, and who knows, maybe even a Ferrari F40 or a McLaren F1 could turn up. If you have a car that fits the bill, this could be the event you’ve been waiting for.