RADwood 80s And 90s Car Festival Is Coming To The UK This August
Expect everything from kitted-out 80s hot hatches to 90s supercar legends at the event
If you haven’t heard of RADwood before, the festival first took place in the ‘States back in 2017, celebrating the 1980s and ‘90s car culture and lifestyle. RADwood aims to take its guests back to the sweet times of their youth with the help of period-correct cars, trucks and bikes, and even period-correct outfits. It sounds like a blast, but the event had only been accessible to those across the pond – until now.
RADwood’s new owner Hagerty has decided to bring this unique event to the UK for the first time this summer, and we think the British Isles will be the ultimate destination for the retro car event. The festival welcomes anything from Mk2 Golf GTIs to Porsche 930 Turbos, and who knows, maybe even a Ferrari F40 or a McLaren F1 could turn up. If you have a car that fits the bill, this could be the event you’ve been waiting for.
The theme of the event is simple – ‘Greed is good’. Hagerty wants you to bring along your period-correct hot hatchbacks and saloons, sports cars and supercars, 4x4s and even luxury cars and show them off with other like-minded 80s and 90s car fanatics. Unlike its sister event, the Festival of the Unexceptional, which celebrates ordinary and unmodified cars from the ‘60s to the ‘90s, RADwood welcomes everything from body kits and flared arches to modifications under the hood and everything in between – so long as every modification is period-correct.
The entertainment doesn’t stop with the epic array of cars at RADwood, as you’ll find free-to-play 80s and 90s arcade games, BMX and skateboarding demonstrations, and even music supplied by Absolute Radio 90s DJ Andy Bush at the event. Expect breakdancing, graffiti art and a host of other period-correct cultural cues to make you feel like you’ve well and truly teleported back in time at RADwood.
The RADwood UK event will take place at Bicester Heritage on Saturday, 20th August. Owners of cars from the 80s and 90s will have the opportunity to showcase their rides in a unique setting and meet like-minded enthusiasts with tickets priced at £20 per car. The event should make a great day out for families and friends who want to relive some of the golden years, and we can’t wait to see what cars turn up.
