Praga, The Czech Carmaker You’ve Never Heard Of, Is Releasing A Hypercar

Czech manufacturer Praga has just released a teaser for its upcoming hypercar. You’d be forgiven for not having heard of the Czech carmaker before, as it’s only ever released one road-legal sports car this century.

The brand has actually been around since 1907 making aeroplanes, trucks, trolleybuses – you name it. It even made cars until 1947 and, after a long hiatus, released a sportscar called the R1R in 2015, which was reviewed by sister title Evo.

There’s not much to see in the teaser itself, with the car only seen under a cover embellished with the ‘Praga’ logo, and some quick close-up shots of the car’s wheels in motion and a titanium exhaust.