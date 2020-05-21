Porsche's Sports Car Boss Says Engines Will Get Bigger, But It's Not All Good News

911 boss Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser says we should expect larger engines in the 911 to satisfy European emissions rules, but N/A units will soon become unviable

Having downsized the 911's engines a few years ago, Porsche will eventually have to make them bigger again

“We will see a big change because it means for everybody, new engines and we will see bigger displacements coming back again,” he explained, adding, “I expect 20 percent more displacement on average for these EU7 capable engines. A lot of manufacturers will jump from four to six, from six to eight [cylinders]”. The rules will involve a power limit per litre, forcing manufacturers to shift more models to pure electric and hybrid powertrains. For the solely internal combustion engined cars left, catalyst sizes will need to increase three or four times, Walliser predicts, resulting in “a small chemical industrial factory in the car”. The move will prove “counterproductive,” as CO2 emissions will most likely rise, he notes.

The 911 will need a whole new engine, which “especially for the 911 this gets really, really difficult,” Walliser says, referring to the rear-engined car’s relatively small share of Porsche sales. He’s determined to make it work, however, and in a way that involves keeping the six-cylinder format. You wouldn’t want to be against Porsche pulling it off. After all, against all reasonable expectations, it’s currently preparing a 992 911 GT3 (above) which will still use a large-capacity, naturally-aspirated flat-six. On that subject, however, there is sadly an end in sight for such engines.