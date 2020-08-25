Porsche Launches Internal Emissions Cheating Investigation For 911 And Panamera Engines

Nearly four years since VW’s Dieselgate fiasco first rocked the car industry, we have yet another instance of apparent emissions fiddling. The latest in a long line of similar cases concerns VW Group subsidiary Porsche, which has already been fined £459 million for its part in the original scandal.

Now, though, the engines concerned are of the petrol variety. According to a report in German publication Bild am Sonntag - which has since been confirmed by Porsche - Stuttgart has opened an internal investigation into possible hardware and software changes aimed at manipulating emissions test results.

The company has also reported itself to Germany’s KBA (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt/Federal Motor Transport Authority), which will launch its own investigation.