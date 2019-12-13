Porsche Has Made A Star Wars Spaceship For Some Reason

The Pegasus is a collaboration between Porsche and Lucasfilm, and it looks fast enough to pull the ears off a gundark

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Porsche is almost irritatingly good at making cars. There are exceptions of course, like the disappointing Cayman T, but usually, a drive in anything from the company leaves us infuriated that rival stuff often isn’t anywhere near as good. We wonder if Porsche itself is bored of wiping the floor with people when it comes to building fast cars, as Stuttgart has decided to give making a spaceship a try. Clearly, it’s the next logical step.

Specifically, this creation is for the Star Wars universe. Designed over two months in collaboration with Lucasfilm, the vessel has been christened as the ‘Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter’, which is almost as long a name as ‘Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid Sport Turismo’. We must be honest, it doesn’t immediately strike us as an object drawn up by the folks who brought you the 911, but there are deliberate nods to Porsche products in the design if you look closely. The headlights and their ‘air curtains’ are supposed to be inspired by what you find on the front of a Taycan, Porsche says.

Take a look just behind where R2-D2 is comfortably sat, and you might spy the vertical slats and an integrated brake light lifted from the 992-generation 911. Porsche also claims that “the low seating position is reminiscent of the sporty ergonomics in the Porsche 918 Spyder,” although we feel like straws are being grasped by this point. Whether or not it looks especially Porsche-ish, there’s no denying it looks pretty cool and is no doubt capable of dispatching the Kessel Run in twelve parsecs or thereabouts.