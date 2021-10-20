or register
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS 'Ring Lap Reveals Screaming ~9,000rpm Redline

Porsche has released footage of the incoming GT4 RS clocking a 7min 9sec Nurburgring Nordschleife lap while making an incredible noise

Much as it did with the Cayenne Turbo GT, Porsche has decided to drop the Nurburgring lap time and video for the new Cayman GT4 RS before actually revealing the car. So, we’re left watching, listening and speculating.

The main thing we noticed from the footage? What looks to be a 9,000rpm redline. And good lord does the GT4 RS sound good when spinning at that engine speed.

The source of this wonderous noise isn’t, we’re pretty sure, the 4.0-litre flat-six from the 992 911 GT3. Andreas Preuninger told CT a few years ago that fitting a GT3 engine in the 718 platform would be tricky for a mass-production vehicle. It would need to be turned 180 degrees, which makes packaging the oil tank for the dry-sump lubrication system difficult, among other challenges.

Instead, it’s more likely that Porsche has upgraded the GT4’s ‘9A2 Evo’ flat-six of the same size, potentially with parts either inspired by or lifted directly from the GT3 unit. The result will be a 1,000rpm higher rev ceiling, and an output around 450bhp.

Porsche has tested the GT4 RS in many different environments including Switzerland's twisty Furka Pass
Unlike the standard GT4 and the 911 GT3, though, there won’t be an option to hook this engine up to a manual gearbox. This is an RS, don’t forget, and it’s all about ultimate on-track performance, for which a ‘PDK’ dual-clutch automatic transmission is ideal.

To go with the engine and gearbox combo, there’s also a radical new aero package featuring a top-mount ‘swan neck’ rear wing and Naca ducts in the front bonnet. Factor in overhauled suspension and beefier brakes, and you have something that’s 23.6 seconds faster than a boggo GT4 around the Nurburgring Nordschleife - Porsche development driver Jörg Bergmeister took the car round in 7min 4.51 seconds (7:09.3 for the track’s slightly longer configuration).

A racing seat with a harness was added for the sake of safety, but otherwise, the car was as standard. Porsche fitted the car with ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, although these will be available on the options menu.

The car will be fully revealed in the coming weeks.

