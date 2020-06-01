Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition Is All Big Numbers And Colourful Leather
A Heritage Edition version of the new 911 Targa has been revealed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and it's limited to 992 units
If the £226,901 needed to bag a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package was a touch too steep for you, here’s a similarly retro-styled Porsche that might tickle your fancy. It’s the 911 Targa Heritage Edition, based on the 992 drop-top halfway house revealed last month.
The one you see in these images is finished in exclusive ‘Cherry Metallic’, although there are four other hues on the menu. Along with the posh paint, you get white Porsche script down the sides, big black on white number boards, and white ‘spears’ over the wheel arches.
Something you’ll need to be standing much closer to spot is the array of new badges. Or rather, old badges. The Porsche crest of 1963 has been recreated for the Heritage Edition, and is featured on the bonnet, wheels, steering wheel and key fob, as well as being embossed onto the headrests and the key pouch. Rounding off the exterior treatment is a set of 20-inch front, 21-inch rear forged wheels made by Fuchs.
Inside, you have the choice of two colour schemes - Bordeaux Red on Atacama Beige as seen here, or the latter teamed up with less shouty black leather. The rev counter and stopwatch have been given a classic look, and are illuminated in green, while the roof lining features perforated microfibre and Exclusive Manufaktur leather.
Mechanically, it’s as per the Targa 4S, meaning there’s a rear-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six delivering 444bhp to all four wheels. Despite being the heaviest 992-generation 911, it’ll still do 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, on its way to a 189mph top speed.
Production is limited to 992 units (we see what they did there etc), and although it costs significantly less than the Heritage Pack-equipped 911 Speedster mentioned earlier, it’s a lot more than the standard Targa 4S at £136,643. Happy sending even more money Stuttgart’s way? Heritage buyers can also purchase a matching watch for £10,650.
If preferred, Porsche will soon be offering some of the Heritage’s interior accoutrements as options on the wider 911 range.
