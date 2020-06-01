Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition Is All Big Numbers And Colourful Leather

A Heritage Edition version of the new 911 Targa has been revealed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and it's limited to 992 units

If the £226,901 needed to bag a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package was a touch too steep for you, here’s a similarly retro-styled Porsche that might tickle your fancy. It’s the 911 Targa Heritage Edition, based on the 992 drop-top halfway house revealed last month. The one you see in these images is finished in exclusive ‘Cherry Metallic’, although there are four other hues on the menu. Along with the posh paint, you get white Porsche script down the sides, big black on white number boards, and white ‘spears’ over the wheel arches.

The Porsche Heritage badge on the engine cover references something 356 owners were 'awarded' after clocking 100,000 kilometres

Something you’ll need to be standing much closer to spot is the array of new badges. Or rather, old badges. The Porsche crest of 1963 has been recreated for the Heritage Edition, and is featured on the bonnet, wheels, steering wheel and key fob, as well as being embossed onto the headrests and the key pouch. Rounding off the exterior treatment is a set of 20-inch front, 21-inch rear forged wheels made by Fuchs.

Inside, you have the choice of two colour schemes - Bordeaux Red on Atacama Beige as seen here, or the latter teamed up with less shouty black leather. The rev counter and stopwatch have been given a classic look, and are illuminated in green, while the roof lining features perforated microfibre and Exclusive Manufaktur leather. Mechanically, it’s as per the Targa 4S, meaning there’s a rear-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six delivering 444bhp to all four wheels. Despite being the heaviest 992-generation 911, it’ll still do 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, on its way to a 189mph top speed.