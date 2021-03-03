People Who Say "F*** Electric Cars" Need To Grow Up And Move On

Despite the astonishing EVs we're being given by manufacturers these days, some people are still hell bent on hating what they know nothing about

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

I’ll speak for everyone here and say that many of us have grown up with the phrase ‘Suck, Squeeze, Bang, Blow’ ringing in our ears. But these four cyles of an internal combustion engine are not the only four pillars on which we have built our love of cars. Freedom, speed, power, aesthetics, emotional attachment and learning new skills also play a big part, so why is it that some people are still hell bent on damning anything battery-powered? The reason I ask this question is because I drove a Porsche Taycan Turbo S yesterday for a video you’ll see on the channel later this month. After a day behind the wheel, my overriding thought was ‘great, now everything else I drive will feel ruined’. The reason for that is because the Porsche is astonishing in every conceivable way. For starters, I have never felt acceleration like it and neither had any of the guys on the shoot yesterday - it’s not a fast car, it’s time travel.

Videographer / Presenter Jack even went so far as to say “this has to be the ultimate car”, and that’s from a guy who owns a BMW E36 328i Coupe, E39 530d and Mazda MX-5 Turbo project car. I, meanwhile, can’t argue with his sentiment either (except for the fact that I could buy 150,000 £1 Volvos (a car I currently have on my driveway for the same outlay). Anyway, I liked the Taycan so much, I even gushed over it on Instagram, after which a few of those comments starting pouring in. ‘Fk EVs’, ‘Too bad it’s electric’ and ‘Electric piece of shit’ were some of what I’ve read and the reason for my rant because: People who say ‘F* EVs’ clearly have no experience with them and presumably no driving licenses. ‘Too bad it’s electric’ makes absolutely no sense because if it wasn’t electric it wouldn’t tear your face off with every pull. ‘Electric piece of sh**’ might have been true 20 years ago, but EVs are now truly viable as one-size-fits-all cars because of +300-mile range models we’re seeing, great driving dynamics and a charging infrastructure that’s expanding at a rate of knots.