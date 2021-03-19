Pagani's New 9000rpm-Capable N/A V12 Sounds Like An Old F1 Car Engine
Pagani has released testing footage of its HWA-developed 6.0-litre V12 revving to 9000rpm, giving a real treat for the ears
There are some incredible YouTube videos out there featuring the Pagani Zonda R and its Revolucion successor, and in time, we’re sure there will be for the new Huayra R.
Like the circuit-only versions of the Zonda, the Huayra R packs a naturally-aspirated V12. Rather than use one borrowed from Mercedes-AMG, though, Pagani’s new multi-million Euro track toy has an engine “designed from the ground up” by none other than HWA AG. The German company was behind the legendary Mercedes CLK GTR, and more recently had a hand in developing another N/A V12 supercar - the Apollo IE.
While we’ll have to wait a little longer before we hear the Huayra R driven in anger, we can have an early preview from this bench-testing footage. And sweet lord, does it sound good.
The engine tops out either at 9000rpm or 9200rpm (Pagani has quoted both of these figures - we’ve contacted them for clarification), screaming through Inconel exhaust manifolds with equal-length tubes creating that classic Pagani noise.
The 6.0-litre unit is impressively light at 198kg and can go for about 6000 miles between services. It forms a stressed member of the chassis and drives the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox.
Unfortunately for us normal folk, the carbon fibre package all of this is wrapped in costs €2.6 million. Plus taxes.
