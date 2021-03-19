Pagani's New 9000rpm-Capable N/A V12 Sounds Like An Old F1 Car Engine

There are some incredible YouTube videos out there featuring the Pagani Zonda R and its Revolucion successor, and in time, we’re sure there will be for the new Huayra R.

Like the circuit-only versions of the Zonda, the Huayra R packs a naturally-aspirated V12. Rather than use one borrowed from Mercedes-AMG, though, Pagani’s new multi-million Euro track toy has an engine “designed from the ground up” by none other than HWA AG. The German company was behind the legendary Mercedes CLK GTR, and more recently had a hand in developing another N/A V12 supercar - the Apollo IE.

While we’ll have to wait a little longer before we hear the Huayra R driven in anger, we can have an early preview from this bench-testing footage. And sweet lord, does it sound good.