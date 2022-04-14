Our Star Cars From The 2022 New York Auto Show

Some of the latest and greatest rides from around the world make an appearance at this year's New York Auto Show

Two years of lockdowns (sorry to remind you) have kept the doors to the world’s major motor shows largely shut. But just when we were resigning ourselves to a future of new cars being revealed in live video streams and small-scale, socially distanced soirees, the New York Auto Show is back for 2022! Finally, we all cram-in under the hot lights with the rest of the world’s sweaty car hacks again. We’ve been in New York getting reacquainted with the motor show experience this week so while we ice our aching feet, it feels only natural to round-up a few of the highlights. If you want to head down and take a peek at the cars on display, the New York Auto Show will be open to the public between Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 24, at the Javits Center in Manhattan. So, without further ado, here are some highlights from our visit to the 2022 New York Auto Show…

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota recently pulled back the curtains on the mouthwatering 300bhp GR Corolla, and it’s making a public appearance at the New York Motor Show. The GR-badged Corolla has received comprehensive upgrades with the underpinnings from the GR Yaris and an even more potent version of that car’s 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine. We just cannot wait to get behind the wheel of this aggressive machine and experience the GR Corolla for ourselves.

Ford GT Holman Moody Edition

In a special nod to the debut of the original Ford GT40 prototype at the 1964 New York Auto Show, Ford returns with a heritage-inspired Ford GT Holman Moody Edition named after the race team that helped develop the famous 1966 Le Mans cars. This version is the final car in Ford’s series of Heritage Edition GTs and pays tribute to the GT40 MK II race car that completed the famous 1-2-3 sweep at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Lamborghini Huracan Technica

Another day, another Huracan variant - but we aren’t complaining. The new Huracan Tecnica from the Italian supercar maker is on display at the show, and looks even more aggressive in the metal, as Lamborghinis have a habit of doing. The Technica officially sits between the entry-level Huracam EVO and the track-focused STO, with more of a focus on public road driving.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Volkswagen’s electric MPV made its European debut last month, and now it’s visiting the US at the New York Auto Show. The ID. Buzz is heavily influenced by the iconic VW Type-2 bus, and we are dreaming about potential camper van conversions. Somebody, somewhere will already be working on a split-screen conversion.

Deus Vayanne

Austrian start-up company Deus Automobiles has revealed its flagship electric hypercar called the Deus Vayanne, built in tandem with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering. This ludicrous-looking EV hypercar is currently in the prototype stage, but Deus Automobiles promise a whopping 2,170bhp from the spaceship-style EV, and believes that the Vayanne will stand out in the overcrowded electric hypercar space. Good luck with that.

Toyota bZ4X

The new Toyota bZ4X is a big deal for the Japanese car brand, which makes you wonder why it’s been given a name inspired by a washing machine serial number. It’s the company’s first fully-electric vehicle. And, of course, it’s a crossover SUV. Toyota claims that the bZ4X will reach 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, so it’ll pack a fair amount of punch from the electric powertrain.

The next instalment of Nissan’s famed Z lineup makes an appearance at the New York Auto Shop. Packing a twin-turbo V6 that produces 394bhp and a manual gearbox, the new Nissan Z has all the makings of a classic driver’s car. Too bad UK JDM fanatics won’t be able to get their hands on it, as it won’t be coming to the British Isles.