Ford

Bad Guys Beware: Ford Ranger Raptor And Focus ST Heading To UK Police Force

Soon, South Wales Police will be able to catch you on any terrain, with both the Ranger Raptor and Focus ST being evaluated by the force

20 days ago News 22 comments
The 332bhp Ford Mustang Mach-E’s Official Details Have Landed

Ford has revealed most of the details for the new Mach-E battery-electric vehicle, which will only be offered to buyers online but can offer up to 370 miles of range

a month ago News 50 comments
Referencing The Mustang Doesn’t Guarantee Ford's Mach E Success

Ford’s Mustang Mach E may use the name of an all-time icon, but that isn’t always enough, as these car histories demonstrate

a month ago Blog 15 comments
The Ford Mustang Mach E Has Been Leaked And It's Quicker Than A V8 GT

Someone was able to access Ford's Mustang Mach E reservation page ahead of the reveal, giving us several the key details and numerous images

a month ago News 35 comments
Ford 'Mustang Mach-E' Name Confirmed For New Electric Crossover

Ford has confirmed that its new all-electric crossover will adopt the famous Pony Car name and logo

a month ago News 26 comments
The Ford Puma ST Will Soon Be A Thing

A go-faster version of the crossover has been spotted testing, giving a kinda/sorta successor to the Ford Racing Puma

a month ago News 15 comments
Here's Our Best Look Yet At The Mustang-Inspired Ford 'Mach E' Crossover

A prototype version of Ford's all-electric crossover has been spied ahead of its debut later this month

a month ago News 38 comments
Tuner Cranks The Ford Focus RS Up To 513bhp

Mountune's new m520 MRX tuning package for the Focus RS sees dramatic increases in power and torque

4 months ago News 11 comments
The Ford Mustang GT350R Has Been Made Faster With GT500 Stuff

The 2020 version of the Shelby Mustang GT350R will feature GT500 parts to make it better than ever

4 months ago News 13 comments
The Classic Ford Transit Is Now Available On Forza Horizon 4

Now you can rock up in a classic Transit as part of Forza Horizion 4’s latest update. Thousands of 1960s and 1970s getaway drivers can’t all be wrong, can they…?

5 months ago News 9 comments
A Ford Fanatic Has Commissioned A £77,000 Transit Sports-Camper

A lifelong Ford nut has commissioned two conversion experts to join forces and create a wildly expensive ‘dream’ Transit camper, complete with lowered suspension and a full kitchen

5 months ago News 11 comments
This Ford 'Old Crow' Mustang Pays Homage To A Legendary P-51 Pilot

Ford and Roush have worked together to create a 700bhp Mustang in honour of USAF pilot Col. Bud Anderson

5 months ago News 12 comments

