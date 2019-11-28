Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Soon, South Wales Police will be able to catch you on any terrain, with both the Ranger Raptor and Focus ST being evaluated by the force
Ford has revealed most of the details for the new Mach-E battery-electric vehicle, which will only be offered to buyers online but can offer up to 370 miles of range
Ford’s Mustang Mach E may use the name of an all-time icon, but that isn’t always enough, as these car histories demonstrate
Someone was able to access Ford's Mustang Mach E reservation page ahead of the reveal, giving us several the key details and numerous images
Ford has confirmed that its new all-electric crossover will adopt the famous Pony Car name and logo
A go-faster version of the crossover has been spotted testing, giving a kinda/sorta successor to the Ford Racing Puma
A prototype version of Ford's all-electric crossover has been spied ahead of its debut later this month
Mountune's new m520 MRX tuning package for the Focus RS sees dramatic increases in power and torque
The 2020 version of the Shelby Mustang GT350R will feature GT500 parts to make it better than ever
Now you can rock up in a classic Transit as part of Forza Horizion 4’s latest update. Thousands of 1960s and 1970s getaway drivers can’t all be wrong, can they…?
A lifelong Ford nut has commissioned two conversion experts to join forces and create a wildly expensive ‘dream’ Transit camper, complete with lowered suspension and a full kitchen
Ford and Roush have worked together to create a 700bhp Mustang in honour of USAF pilot Col. Bud Anderson