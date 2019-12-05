or register
Toyota

Yes, The Toyota Yaris GR-4 Will Be All-Wheel-Drive

Toyota president Akio Toyoda launched the car on gravel in a short teaser video, and all four wheels are clearly seen slipping. Are you ready for a Yaris super-hatch?

13 days ago News 20 comments
Famed BMW Tuner AC Schnitzer Has Modified The A90 Toyota Supra

AC Schnitzer now offers a range of styling and performance upgrades for the Z4-based GR Supra

21 days ago Tuning 19 comments
Watch An A90 Toyota Supra Engine Make Over 1000bhp On The Dyno

Papadakis Racing has achieved its mission to make a 1000bhp version of the Supra's BMW-sourced 'B58' straight-six

a month ago Tuning 13 comments
Could Toyota Really Build A 4WD Rally Yaris For The Road?

A Toyota Yaris with over 200bhp that sends power to all four wheels: the more you think about it the more far-fetched it sounds, so could Toyota really do it?

a month ago Blog 2 comments
Toyota May Be Doing A ‘Lancer Evo’ With The Yaris

We admit we did a little squee when we saw Toyota’s teaser hinting at an unashamedly fat-arched hot Yaris, and with a name suggesting four-wheel drive…

a month ago News 31 comments
Toyota Has Tuned The GR Supra Engine To 1000bhp

In case you needed a further reminder that the Supra is aimed as much at tuners as it is at the regular Joe, Toyota has casually dropped the news that it has tuned the B58 motor to a four-figure output

a month ago News 26 comments
The New Toyota Yaris Is An Aggressive, Flared-Arch Surprise

The latest version of Toyota's supermini sits on a new platform and is lower and wider than the car it replaces

2 months ago News 13 comments
Behold, The Surprisingly Attractive Second-Gen Toyota Mirai Concept

Toyota’s second-generation hydrogen-powered car will get a more conventional look, judging by this concept. What do you think of it?

2 months ago News 35 comments
Here's What Goes Into Building A 1000bhp A90 Toyota Supra Engine

US tuner Papadakis Racing has released a video showing a 1000bhp-capable BMW B58 inline-six being built from the block up

2 months ago Tuning 23 comments
The New Toyota GR Supra Has Been Recalled… By BMW

A total of seven GR Supras have been identified as having potentially dodgy welds on the seatbelt assemblies, and have been recalled by the company the built them

3 months ago News 27 comments
This One-Off Toyota Century Cabriolet Is Fit For An Emperor

This convertible Century will be transporting Emperor Naruhito during his coronation next month

3 months ago News 16 comments
Get A Load Of The Aero On This SEMA-Bound A90 Toyota Supra

These renders depict a Supra Evasive Motorsports is cooking up for SEMA - one of many we're expecting to see at the tuning show

3 months ago Tuning 8 comments
Behold The Super GT Toyota Supra In Its Naked Carbonfibre Glory

A Super GT version of the Toyota Supra - built to the 'Class One' regulations shared with DTM - has been revealed

3 months ago Motorsport 24 comments
Fast And Furious 9 Will Revive The Orange Toyota Supra

The ninth instalment of the Fast franchise has been spotted filming in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, and there’s a Supra in a familiar shade of orange…

4 months ago News 36 comments
A Manual A90 Toyota Supra Has Arrived (From A Tuning Company)

Texan tuner EAG is offering a manual conversion for the new GR Supra, which will set you back $12,000

4 months ago Tuning 45 comments

