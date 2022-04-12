New Lamborghini Huracan Technica Is The Perfect Road-Going V10 Supercar
With regulations threatening Lamborghini’s fire-breathing V10, the Huracan Technica keeps the naturally aspirated dream alive
The new Lamborghini Huracan Technica is the latest iteration of Lamborghini’s mid-engine V10 supercar, albeit with a package designed for maximum performance on public roads. Sitting between the entry-level Evo RWD and the high-downforce STO which we recently reviewed, the Technica uses the same 631bhp 5.2-litre V10 engine and dual-clutch transmission we saw in the STO, but the addition of rear-wheel steer makes this Huracan a road-focussed monster.
Weighing in at 1379kg dry, the new Technica is 10kg lighter than the base RWD Huracan, likely a result of the carbon-ceramic brakes that come fitted as standard, but 50kg heavier than the track-slaying STO. As a result, 0-62mph times are up 0.2 seconds over the STO at 3.2 seconds - though this figure is nothing to be sniffed at. The Technica will reach a top speed of 201mph, which is nearly 10mph faster than the downforce-focussed STO with its larger wings.
The Technica includes double-wishbone suspension on all four corners as well as the same electromagnetic dampers seen in the STO. Technical alterations include improvements to the brake cooling system and changes to the exhaust to help the fuel-guzzling V10 pass the latest emissions regulations. Lift has been reduced by 20 percent and drag decreased by 35 percent over the base-level RWD as a result of changes to the aerodynamics and the bodywork.
The Huracan Technica’s radical styling takes inspiration from the hybridised Sian and the SCV12 Essenza, though it still shares its aluminium underpinnings with its sibling, the Huracan RWD. Changes have been made to the front and rear bumpers, the engine cover and the rear wing, while hexagonal-shaped exhaust tips are a tasteful nod to Lamborghini’s recent design heritage. New six-spoke wheels also feature as standard, and Lamborghini promises the Huracan Technica can be finished in over 200 new exterior colour options through its Ad Personal personalisation scheme.
