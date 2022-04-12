New Lamborghini Huracan Technica Is The Perfect Road-Going V10 Supercar

The new Lamborghini Huracan Technica is the latest iteration of Lamborghini’s mid-engine V10 supercar, albeit with a package designed for maximum performance on public roads. Sitting between the entry-level Evo RWD and the high-downforce STO which we recently reviewed, the Technica uses the same 631bhp 5.2-litre V10 engine and dual-clutch transmission we saw in the STO, but the addition of rear-wheel steer makes this Huracan a road-focussed monster.

Weighing in at 1379kg dry, the new Technica is 10kg lighter than the base RWD Huracan, likely a result of the carbon-ceramic brakes that come fitted as standard, but 50kg heavier than the track-slaying STO. As a result, 0-62mph times are up 0.2 seconds over the STO at 3.2 seconds - though this figure is nothing to be sniffed at. The Technica will reach a top speed of 201mph, which is nearly 10mph faster than the downforce-focussed STO with its larger wings.