VW's ID. Buzz Is The Future Of The Type 2 Bus - With 700% More Power

The retro-inspired people carrier is set to go on sale in autumn 2022 in the UK, but the US will have to wait

The original Volkswagen ID. Buzz concept had us dreaming of zero-emission road trips when it was unveiled back in 2017, though talk around the heritage-inspired electric van has been relatively quiet since. Thankfully that has now changed, as Volkswagen has revealed the final production versions of both the ID.Buzz and the ID Buzz Cargo, with sales expected to start in autumn 2022 in the UK. Unfortunately, those in the US will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on the ID. Buzz.

The production-ready ID. Buzz shares a strong resemblance with the original concept, albeit slightly less futuristic. Design cues include slender LED headlights, a light bar and a mesh grille up front, a raked windscreen for better aerodynamics, and sliding doors for added practicality. We never thought that a van could ever be this cool. In terms of performance, the ID. Buzz uses the same architecture as the ID.3, so it’ll put out an impressive 201bhp from the 77kWh battery. Total range is yet to be confirmed, though we can expect around 250 miles from a single charge.

Performance will be in another world when compared with the original Volkswagen Type 2 ‘split screen’ first launched in 1950. With just 24bhp it was notoriously slow, and even with numerous upgrades over the years, the original VW Bus can still be scuppered by a steep incline. See also: The New Lotus Electric SUV Will Weigh More Than Two Elises During the new model’s life cycle, we can expect six- and seven-seater versions of the ID. Buzz, though the 5-seat configuration will be the first on offer from the German car maker. Other interior features include a 5.4-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display and a 10 or 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system mounted on the dashboard.