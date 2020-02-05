Ogle This Undisguised 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S From All Angles

A prototype 992 911 Turbo S has been spotted without any camouflage, giving us our best look yet at the circa-600bhp beast

Ahead of an anticipated reveal in the next few months, the 992 version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S has been papped completely undisguised. Well, so long as you don’t count a few bits of gaffer tape as camouflage.

There are plenty of details to set it apart from the 992 Carrera, including the telltale intakes for the Turbo’s flat-six, which sit just in front and above the rear wheels. The front and rear bumpers are unique to the Turbo, as is the active rear wing. The ducktail spoiler spotted on another 911 Turbo test mule a few months ago will presumably be an option.

The 992 Turbo range will no doubt get some unique wheel options too, although the rims seen on this prototype are the 20-inch front/21-inch rear ‘Carrera Classic’ option already available on the Carrera family of 911s.

Other than the Turbo S branding on the rev counter, the interior looks to match the 992 Carrera’s. Not necessarily a bad thing, but anyone hoping for beefier gear selector which can be used for self-shifting heroics is going to be disappointed.